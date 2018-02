Feb 5 (Reuters) - Tallink Grupp As:

* SAYS IN JAN 2018 TRANSPORTED 592 380 PASSENGERS, WHICH IS A 5.5% INCREASE COMPARED TO JANUARY 2017

* SAYS CARGO UNITS UP BY 20.5% TO 30,015 UNITS AND NUMBER OF PASS VEHICLES UP BY 8.4% TO 73,925 UNITS