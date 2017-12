Dec 5 (Reuters) - Tallink Grupp As:

* SAYS NOVEMBER 2017 TRANSPORTED 692,506 PASSENGERS, WHICH IS A 5.9 PERCENT INCREASE VERSUS NOVEMBER 2016

* SAYS NUMBER OF CARGO UNITS UP BY 15.7 PERCENT TO 34,041 UNITS, NUMBER OF PASSENGER VEHICLES DOWN BY 0.4 PCT TO 76,120 UNITS Source text : bit.ly/2AvMOL6 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)