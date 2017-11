Nov 3 (Reuters) - TALLINK GRUPP AS :

* SAYS ‍IN OCT 2017 TRANSPORTED 808,383 PASSENGERS, WHICH IS A 0.5 PERCENT INCREASE COMPARED TO OCT2016​

* SAYS ‍NUMBER OF CARGO INCREASED BY 15.9PCT TO 34,989 PASSENGER VEHICLES DOWN BY 2.3 PERCENT TO 90,104