BRIEF-Tallinna Kaubamaja Q3 net profit up at EUR 9.5 mln

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp As

* SAYS SALES REVENUE Q3 2017 IS EUR 160.9 MILLION , EXCEEDING SALES REVENUE OF PREVIOUS YEAR 8.6 PERCENT​

* SAYS ‍SALES 9 MONTHS IS EUR 476.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 435.5 MILLION SAME PERIOD A YEAR AGO​

* SAYS ‍NET PROFIT Q3 IS EUR 9.5 MILLION WHICH IS 1.5 PERCENT HIGHER ON A YEAR-ON-YEAR BASIS​

* SAYS ‍NET PROFIT 9 MONTHS IS EUR 17.9 MILLION BEING BY 0.7 PERCENT BETTER THAN PROFIT FOR PREVIOUS YEAR​

* SAYS ‍PRE-TAX PROFIT IN 9 MONTHS IS 24.3 MILLION EUROS, SHOWING A YEAR-ON-YEAR GROWTH OF 5.6 PERCENT​

* SAYS ‍NET PROFIT AFFECTED BY DIVIDEND , ON WHICH EUR 6.4 MILLION IN INCOME TAX WERE PAID Q1 2017

* SAYS ‍A YEAR BEFORE, INCOME TAX PAYMENT AMOUNTED TO 5.2 MILLION EUROS​