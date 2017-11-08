BRIEF-Tamarack Valley Energy reports Q3 FFO ‍$0.15​ per share

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd

* Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. announces record 2017 third quarter results and increased 2017 capital

* Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd - ‍corporate production in Q3 of 20,541 boe/d, up 6% over Q2 2017 and more than 90% over Q3 2016​

* Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd - ‍intends to accelerate $10-15 million of Q1 2018 capital into company’s Q4 2017 program​

* Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd - ‍ accelerated Q4 capital will result in an increased full year 2017 capital program of $195-198 million​

* Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd qtrly FFO ‍$0.15​ per share

* Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd qtrly ‍total revenue $63.9 million versus $31.6 million​

* Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd - ‍commenced mid-year lending review, management expects bank line increase to $290 million from $265 million by December 31, 2017​

* Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd - ‍anticipates full year 2017 production will average near upper end of annual guidance range of 19,000 to 20,000 boe/d​

* Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd - ‍initial forecasts anticipate an "active" Q1 2018 drilling program with spending of $65-75 million in quarter​