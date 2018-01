Jan 11 (Reuters) -

* TANDEM BANK COMPLETES PURCHASE OF HARRODS BANK, TAKING ON OVER 400 MILLION STG IN CUSTOMER DEPOSITS

* DEAL ALSO BRINGS TANDEM A BANKING LICENCE, 80 MILLION POUNDS IN CAPITAL AND A 375 MILLION POUND MORTGAGE BOOK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting by Emma Rumney)