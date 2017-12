Dec 7 (Reuters) - Tandem Diabetes Care Inc:

* TANDEM DIABETES CARE ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT OF CFO AND SUCCESSOR APPOINTMENT

* SAYS CFO JOHN CAJIGAS TO RETIRE, EFFECTIVE DECEMBER 31, 2017

* TANDEM DIABETES CARE SAYS LEIGH VOSSELLER, WILL BE PROMOTED TO CFO, EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, 2018