BRIEF-Tandem Diabetes Care Sees Q4 2017 GAAP Sales Of About $39 Mln to $40 Mln

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Tandem Diabetes Care Inc:

* TANDEM DIABETES CARE ANNOUNCES PRELIMINARY 2017 RESULTS AND PROVIDES 2018 GUIDANCE

* SEES FY 2018 SALES $132 MILLION TO $140 MILLION

* SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 23 TO 32 PERCENT

* - PRELIMINARY Q4 ‍GAAP SALES INCREASED TO APPROXIMATELY $39 MILLION TO $40 MILLION FROM $28.9 MILLION IN 2016​

* TANDEM DIABETES CARE - EXPECT Q4 PUMP SHIPMENTS INCREASED TO ABOUT 7,000 PUMPS

* - 2018 GAAP SALES ARE ESTIMATED TO BE IN RANGE OF $132 MILLION TO $140 MILLION

* FY2018 REVENUE VIEW $133.6 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S