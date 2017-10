Oct 24 (Reuters) - Tandem Diabetes Care Inc:

* ‍Tandem Diabetes Care to provide all t:slim x2 insulin pump features approved in 2018 to users at no cost, expands existing dexcom welcome offer for animas customers​

* Tandem diabetes care inc - ‍tandem and Dexcom are now extending terms of their welcome programs for animas customers through march 31, 2018​