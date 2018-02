Feb 8 (Reuters) - Tandy Leather Factory Inc:

* TANDY LEATHER FACTORY REPORTS Q4’17 SALES UP 1.7% OVER PRIOR YEAR 4TH QUARTER AND SCHEDULES EARNINGS ANNOUNCEMENT AND CONFERENCE CALL

* Q4 SALES ROSE 1.7 PERCENT TO $24.5 MILLION

* SAYS CO'S 2017 EPS EXPECTED TO BE NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY ESTIMATED 3 CENTS FROM NEW US TAX LAW