FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
13 hours ago
BRIEF-Tandy Leather Factory says on Aug 10 executed Promissory Notes with BOKF pertaining to existing credit facilities
#Breakingviews
#NorthKorea
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
North Korea maps out plan for missile launches to sea off Guam
Asia
North Korea maps out plan for missile launches to sea off Guam
India whitewash worst loss for Sri Lanka captain Chandimal
Cricket
India whitewash worst loss for Sri Lanka captain Chandimal
India celebrates Independence Day
India at 70
India celebrates Independence Day
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
August 14, 2017 / 7:44 PM / 13 hours ago

BRIEF-Tandy Leather Factory says on Aug 10 executed Promissory Notes with BOKF pertaining to existing credit facilities

1 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Tandy Leather Factory Inc:

* On Aug 10, co executed a Promissory Note with BOKF, NA dba Bank of Texas pertaining to existing $6 million line of credit facility​

* Credit facility maturity date was extended from September 18, 2018 to September 18, 2019 - SEC filing​

* Also on august 10, co executed Promissory Note with BOKF, pertaining to existing $15 million line of credit facility for purchase of stock

* Promissory Note pertaining to existing $15 million line of credit facility extended draw period to August 18, 2018 Source text: (goo.gl/vqQ46K) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.