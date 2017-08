July 25(Reuters) - Tangrenshen Group Co Ltd

* Says its Anhui-based fodder unit will invest 33.3 million yuan into Jingzhou-based fodder unit

* Says stake in the Jingzhou-based unit will be diluted to 18.9 percent from 75 percent, and the Anhui-based will increase stake in the Jingzhou-based firm to 74.8 percent from 0 percent

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/YoYheo

