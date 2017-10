Aug 14 (Reuters) - Tangrenshen Group Co Ltd :

* Says its investment unit signs cooperation framework agreement with a Hunan-based culture industrial development group company, to jointly set up food JV in Hunan

* Co’s unit and the partner will own a 40 percent stake and a 60 percent stake, respectively

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/um2ac1

