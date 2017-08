Aug 1 (Reuters) - TANTALIZERS PLC:

* HY REVENUE OF 926.3 MILLION NAIRA VERSUS 976.4 MILLION NAIRA YEAR AGO‍​

* HY LOSS BEFORE TAXATION OF 308.8 MILLION NAIRA VERSUS LOSS OF 264.6 MILLION NAIRA