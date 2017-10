Oct 10 (Reuters) - Targa Resources Corp

* Targa Resources Partners LP prices $750 million offering of senior notes

* Targa Resources Corp - ‍notes accrue interest at a rate of 5% per annum, mature on January 15, 2028 and were priced at par​

* Targa Resources - Co’s unit, Targa Resources Partners Finance Corp priced $750 million of senior unsecured notes due 2028​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: