Sept 13 (Reuters) - Target Corp

* Target recalls room essentials 4-drawer dressers due to tip-over and entrapment hazards

* U.S. CPSC says about 175,000 of Target’s room essentials 4-drawer dressers recalled as they are unstable if they are not anchored to wall​

* U.S. CPSC - Target Corp got 12 reports of dressers tipping or collapsing, including tipping over on 2 three-year-old children; no injuries reported​