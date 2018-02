Feb 7 (Reuters) - TARGOVAX ASA:

* REG-TARGOVAX ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF SAFETY LEAD-IN AND PRELIMINARY IMMUNE ACTIVATION DATA IN ONCOS-102 TRIAL IN MESOTHELIOMA

* ‍DSMB HAVE RECOMMENDED THAT RANDOMIZED PART OF TRIAL CAN BE INITIATED​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)