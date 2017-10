Sept 25 (Reuters) - TARGOVAX ASA

* REG-TARGOVAX GRANTED US PATENT FOR MUTANT-RAS NEOANTIGEN PLATFORM LEAD PRODUCTS

* ‍PATENT PROTECTS TARGOVAX’ MUTANT-RAS SPECIFIC NEOANTIGEN VACCINES, TG01 AND TG02, FOR THE TREATMENT OF CANCER IN COMBINATION WITH ANTI-METABOLITE CHEMOTHERAPY

* EXTENDS IP PROTECTION OF TG01 AND TG02 UNTIL MAY 6, 2034​