Dec 20 (Reuters) - Bristol-Myers Squibb Co:

* TARIS AND BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB ANNOUNCE CLINICAL TRIAL COLLABORATION

* BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB - ‍IN CONJUNCTION WITH COLLABORATION, CO ALSO MADE AN EQUITY INVESTMENT IN TARIS​

* BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO - ‍PHASE 1B STUDY TO COMBINE TAR-200 (GEMRIS) WITH OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) IN TREATMENT OF MUSCLE INVASIVE BLADDER CANCER​