Feb 1 (Reuters) - Tasfoods Ltd:

* ‍WISHES TO PROVIDE AN UPDATE TO MARKET REGARDING AN IMPAIRMENT OF VALUE OF GOODWILL ASSOCIATED WITH ACQUISITION OF SHIMA WASABI PTY LTD​

* TOTAL CARRYING VALUE OF GOODWILL TO BE WRITTEN OFF WILL BE AN IMPAIRMENT CHARGE (UNAUDITED) OF $2.1 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)