Sept 29 (Reuters) - TASTE HOLDINGS LTD:

* SEES ‍HEADLINE LOSS PER SHARE FOR PERIOD ENDED AUG 31 OF 15.5 CENTS- 16.4 CENTS, A DECLINE OF 72.2 PCT AND 82.2 PCT VERSUS HEADLINE LOSS PER SHARE OF 9.0 CENTS YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: