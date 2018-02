Feb 12 (Reuters) - Taste Holdings Ltd:

* ‍CARLO GONZAGA HAS TENDERED NOTICE OF HIS DECISION TO RESIGN FROM POSITION OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, EFFECTIVE 12 FEBRUARY 2018​

* ‍TYRONE MOODLEY WILL CHANGE HIS FUNCTION FROM NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND BE APPOINTED TO GROUP CEO ROLE EFFECTIVE 12 FEBRUARY 2018​