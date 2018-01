Jan 9 (Reuters) - TAT Technologies Ltd:

* TAT TECHNOLOGIES AWARDED 2-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH KOREAN AIR TO PROVIDE MAINTENANCE, REPAIR AND OVERHAUL (MRO) FOR AIRCRAFT HEAT EXCHANGERS, VALUED AT UP TO $2M IN TOTAL REVENUE

* ‍ITS SUBSIDIARY, LIMCO AIREPAIR, SIGNED 2 YEAR AGREEMENT WITH KOREAN AIR