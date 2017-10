Sept 28 (Reuters) - Tata Capital :

* Says ‍rajiv Sabharwal appointed CEO & managing director, designate of Tata Capital​ Source text - Tata Capital announced the appointment of Mr. Rajiv Sabharwal as CEO & Managing Director, Designate of Tata Capital Limited. Mr. Sabharwal will be joining Tata Capital in January 2018 and would be taking over from the company’s current Managing Director & CEO Mr. Praveen P Kadle who will be assuming other responsibilities in the Tata Group effective April 1, 2018.