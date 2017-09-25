FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tata Capital says to sell forex exchange and travel services units to Thomas Cook India
#Company News
September 25, 2017 / 7:21 AM / in 23 days

BRIEF-Tata Capital says to sell forex exchange and travel services units to Thomas Cook India

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 25 (Reuters) -

* India’s Tata Capital announces divestment of its foreign exchange and travel services companies to Thomas Cook India Group Source text for Eikon: [Tata Capital today announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to divest 100% of its shareholding in its wholly owned subsidiaries - Tata Capital Forex Limited (foreign exchange) and TC Travel and Services Limited (travel services) to Thomas Cook (India) Ltd. Thomas Cook is India’s leading integrated travel and travel related financial services company. The network of the two acquired companies currently spans 26 locations and approximately 300 employees. These companies will continue to run under the Tata Capital management, in consultation with Thomas Cook on specific matters, till the closing date when the share sale will be consummated.] (Mumbai newsroom)

