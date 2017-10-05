BRIEF-‍Tata Capital signs deal with Capital Float to give loans to financially under-served SMEs

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Tata Capital:

* Entered agreement with Capital Float to provide working capital loans to financially under-served SMEs in India​ Source text: [Tata Capital has entered into an agreement with Capital Float to provide Working Capital Loans to financially under-served Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in India. Tata Capital will be co-lending on Capital Float’s digital lending platform and through this relationship, both the companies have collaborated to offer a unique “Pay Later” product to SMEs. Developed in-house by Capital Float, this product provides the borrower with a credit limit of up to Rs. 50 lakhs for a period of 1 year, pre-defined on the basis of the information shared by the borrower.]