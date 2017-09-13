FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tata Chemicals in advanced discussion with Indorama Holdings BV
#Company News
September 13, 2017 / 2:31 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Tata Chemicals in advanced discussion with Indorama Holdings BV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Tata Chemicals Ltd

* Says is in advanced stages of discussions and negotiations with Indorama Holdings BV, Netherlands

* Tata Chemicals -discussions for potential sale of phosphatic fertiliser business at Haldia and trading business comprising of bulk and non-bulk fertilisers

* Says ‍parties have a mutually agreed exclusivity agreement which expires on 31st October, 2017​

* Says company is expected to receive consideration in range of INR 4 billion to INR 5 billion Source text (bit.ly/2x13EBy) Further company coverage:

