Jan 11 (Reuters) - Tata Consultancy Services Ltd:

* DECLARED INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 7 RUPEES PER SHARE

* DEC QUARTER GROSS EMPLOYEE ADDITION OF 12,534

* DEC QTR CLIENTS IN $50 MLN + REV BAND UP BY 3; $20 MLN + REV BAND UP BY 7; $10 MLN + REV BAND UP BY 9; $5 MLN + REV BAND UP BY 15