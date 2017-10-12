BRIEF-Tata Consultancy Services exec says difficult to say when a turnaround in BFS will happen

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

* Tata Consultancy Services exec says TCS past disruption caused by FinTech‍​

* Tata Consultancy Services exec says positive about retail but difficult to say when a turnaround in BFS will happen

* Tata Consultancy Services exec says not seeing massive changes in demand environment

* Tata Consultancy Services exec says there is some softness but overall demand stable for IT services

* Tata Consultancy Services exec says India business has been flat this quarter, expect it to be better going forward