BRIEF-Tata Consultancy Services says BMB Investment Bank, Bahrain selects TCS BaNCS
October 17, 2017 / 7:42 AM / in 5 days

BRIEF-Tata Consultancy Services says BMB Investment Bank, Bahrain selects TCS BaNCS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Tata Consultancy Services Ltd:

* Says BMB Investment Bank, Bahrain selects TCS BaNCS for treasury ‍​ Source text: [Tata Consultancy Services (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS), the leading IT services, consulting and business solutions organization, announced that its customer, BMB Investment Bank - Bahrain, as part of its strategy to successfully transform its business reach to a higher network of clients & corporates, has selected TCS BaNCS for Treasury to drive outstanding innovation, customer experience and to streamline and enhance its operations with maximized Straight-through processing (STP)] Further company coverage:

