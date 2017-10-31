FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tata Global Beverages launches first tea cafe in Bangalore‍​
October 31, 2017 / 8:17 AM / Updated a day ago

BRIEF-Tata Global Beverages launches first tea cafe in Bangalore‍​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Tata Global Beverages Ltd:

* Says co launches first tea cafe in Bangalore‍​

Source text - Tata Global Beverages, the world’s second largest tea company, is evaluating the out of home beverage space with the pilot launch of its first tea café Tata Cha. The first Tata Cha tea cafe is located at 12th Main Indiranagar, the heart of Bangalore. The Company plans to test launch a total of four pilot stores to evaluate the consumer proposition and business model. Based on the outcome of the pilot, Tata Global Beverages will decide on future course of action for the out of home beverage space.

