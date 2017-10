Aug 3 (Reuters) - Tata Global Beverages Ltd:

* Says co’s overseas unit and co-shareholder EBRD have undertaken a strategic review of their Russian business unit

* Says unit restructuring its operating model in Russian coffee and tea market

* Unit will get consideration for transferring the assets and operating liabilities and a license fee for use of the brand