BRIEF-Tata Motors calls off partnership talks with Skoda

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Tata Motors Ltd:

* Says intimating cessation of discussion with Skoda around potential partnership ‍​

* Says two companies have decided to keep in touch for future areas of collaborations

* Both the companies have jointly concluded that envisioned areas of partnership may not yield the desired synergies as originally assessed

* Says “remain positive of exploring future opportunities with the Volkswagen group”

* Says Tata Motors will continue to pursue standalone product strategy

* Says "have concluded that the strategic benefits for both parties are below the threshold levels"