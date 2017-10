Oct 10 (Reuters) - Tata Motors Ltd

* Says group global wholesales in Sept were 116419, up 14 pct‍​

* Says global wholesales of all passenger vehicles in Sept were 74,916 units, up 10 pct‍​

* Says global wholesales of commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range were 41,503 in Sept, up 20 pct‍​

* Says global wholesales for Jaguar Land Rover in Sept were 57,365 vehicles