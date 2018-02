Feb 7 (Reuters) - Tata Motors MD & CEO Guenter Butschek:

* TATA MOTORS INDIA EXEC SAYS TO LAUNCH FIRST ELECTRIC CAR IN INDIA IN 2018

* TATA MOTORS INDIA EXEC SAYS DEVELOPING TWO NEW MODULAR PLATFORMS ON WHICH IT CAN BUILD PETROL, DIESEL CARS AND HYBRID, ELECTRIC VEHICLES

