Jan 2 (Reuters) - Tata Motors Ltd:

* SAYS DEC DOMESTIC COMMERCIAL VEHICLE AND PASSENGER VEHICLE SALES OF 54,627 UNITS, UP 52 PERCENT

* SAYS DEC DOMESTIC COMMERCIAL VEHICLE SALES 40,447, UP 62 PERCENT

* SAYS DEC DOMESTIC PASSENGER VEHICLE SALES OF 14,180 UNITS, UP 31 PERCENT

* SAYS DEC EXPORT SALES OF 6,044 VEHICLES, UP 26 PERCENT