BRIEF-Tata Motors Says Jan Domestic Sales Of Commercial And Passenger Vehicles Up About 43 Pct

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Tata Motors Ltd:

* SAYS JAN DOMESTIC COMMERCIAL VEHICLE SALES OF 39396 UNITS VERSUS 28,521 UNITS LAST YEAR

* SAYS JAN DOMESTIC PASSENGER VEHICLE SALES OF 20055 UNITS VERSUS 12,907 UNITS LAST YEAR

* SAYS JAN COMMERCIAL VEHICLE SALES FROM EXPORTS WERE 4900 UNITS , UP 5 PERCENT

* SAYS JAN DOMESTIC SALES OF TATA COMMERCIAL AND PASSENGER VEHICLES OF 59441 UNITS VERSUS 41,428 UNITS LAST YEAR

* SAYS JAN DOMESTIC M&HCV TRUCK SEGMENT AT 12,804 UNITS , UP 13 PERCENT

* SAYS JANURAY DOMESTIC I&LCV TRUCK SEGMENT AT 4,541 UNITS UP 55 PERCENT

* SAYS JAN DOMESTIC SCV CARGO AND PICKUP SEGMENT SALES AT 17,948 UNITS , UP 75 PERCENT Source text: bit.ly/2EtbMwG Further company coverage: