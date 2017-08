July 12 (Reuters) - Tata Motors Ltd:

* Says global wholesales for Jaguar Land Rover were 49,422 vehicles in June 2017

* Says group global wholesales in June 2017, including Jaguar Land Rover, were at 90,966 nos., lower by 2 pct

* Says global wholesales of all passenger vehicles in June 2017 were at 60,725 nos., higher by 1 pct, compared to June 2016 Source text: (bit.ly/2t3ckae) Further company coverage: