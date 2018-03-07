BRIEF-Tata Motors To Investigate WhatsApp Results Leak Incident After SEBI Issues Directions

March 7 (Reuters) - Tata Motors Ltd:

* CLARIFIES ON NEWS ITEM ON SEBI ISSUING DIRECTIONS TO CO AS PART OF WHATSAPP RESULTS LEAK PROBE

* SAYS ‍”WILL INVESTIGATE THIS INCIDENT THOROUGHLY TO IDENTIFY AND ADDRESS PROCESS GAPS AND FIX ACCOUNTABILITY.”​ Source text - Tata Motors would like to state that it is fully committed to ensuring confidentiality of such price sensitive information. This incident pertains to the financial results for the quarter ending December 2015. While the company has robust policies and processes to manage such price sensitive information, we will investigate this incident thoroughly to identify and address process gaps and fix accountability. Further company coverage: