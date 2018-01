BRIEF-Tata Power Co says Resurgent Power Ventures may have submitted bid for GMRA’s Power Plant

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Tata Power Company Ltd: * TATA POWER CO CLARIFIES ON NEWS ITEM REGARDING "ADANI, JSW & TATAS BID FOR STAKE IN GMRA’S POWER PLANT’ * TATA POWER CO - CO HAS NOT PARTICIPATED IN ANY SUCH EXPRESSION OF INTEREST * TATA POWER CO - CO UNDERSTAND THAT BID MAY HAVE BEEN SUBMITTED BY RESURGENT POWER VENTURES IN WHICH TATA POWER HAS A MINORITY STAKE. Source text: Tatas bid for stake in GMRÂ’s power plantÂ’. The company informed that Tata Power has not participated in any such Expression of Interest. However, the company understand that the bid may have been submitted by Resurgent Power Ventures Pte. Limited in which Tata Power has a minority stake. Further company coverage: