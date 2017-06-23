BRIEF-Tata Power says no decision has been taken regarding Mundra UMPP

June 23 (Reuters) - Tata Power Company Ltd:

* Clarifies on news item "Tata Power proposes to sell 51 pct equity in loss-making Mundra UMPP at Re 1"

* Says Coastal Gujarat Power Ltd approached CERC, Aptel, Supreme Court to find resolution to under recovery of fuel costs

* Following Supreme Court's decision, co has again approached procuring states to arrive at an alternate solution

* Says co suggested few options, one amongst which is possible acquisition of majority stake by procurers to facilitate relief

* Says no decision has been taken or arrived at regarding Mundra UMPP

* Government facilitated meeting of all such affected projects and the matter is still under discussion

* Says no material impact at this stage since no decision has been taken