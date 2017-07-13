FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-‍Tata Sons appoints Aarthi Subramanian as Tata Group's chief digital officer
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Motherson Sumi Q1 profit falls 21 percent, misses estimates
Company Results
Motherson Sumi Q1 profit falls 21 percent, misses estimates
Former Syrian rebels flee, hide from army conscription
Middle East
Former Syrian rebels flee, hide from army conscription
'Enjoy the beaches': Resilient Guam shrugs off North Korea threat
North Korea - U.S. Standoff
'Enjoy the beaches': Resilient Guam shrugs off North Korea threat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Company News
July 13, 2017 / 11:33 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-‍Tata Sons appoints Aarthi Subramanian as Tata Group's chief digital officer

1 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) - Tata Sons Ltd:

* ‍announces appointment of new group chief digital officer​

* Says announced appointment of Aarthi Subramanian as Tata Group's chief digital officer

* Says ‍subramanian will report to N. Chandrasekaran, executive chairman of Tata Sons, in her new role​ Source text: [Tata Sons today announced the appointment of Ms. Aarthi Subramanian as the Tata Group's Chief Digital Officer. Ms. Subramanian will report to Mr. N. Chandrasekaran, Executive Chairman of Tata Sons, in her new role] Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.