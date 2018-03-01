FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Pyeongchang 2018
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
The Road to Brexit
The Wider Image
Commentary
Syria
Sports
Pictures
Company News
March 1, 2018 / 9:35 AM / Updated 17 hours ago

BRIEF-Tata Sons Reorganises Realty And Infrastructure Businesses

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 1 (Reuters) - Tata Sons Ltd :

* REORGANISATION OF ITS REALTY AND INFRASTRUCTURE BUSINESSES

* TATA’S REALTY BUSINESS WILL INCLUDE COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE AND HOUSING BUSINESSES AND WILL BE RUN AS JOINT BUSINESS

* TATA SONS LTD SAYS LONGER CYCLE BUSINESSES OF INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT AND CONCESSIONS, WILL BE HEADED BY SANJAY UBALE

* SANJAY DUTT APPOINTED NEW MD OF TATA REALTY AND INFRASTRUCTURE AND WILL ALSO OVERSEE OPERATIONS OF TATA HOUSING DEVELOPMENT CO Source text - Tata Sons today announced the reorganisation of its Realty and Infrastructure businesses in order to simplify structures, leverage synergies and scale business rapidly. The longer cycle businesses of Infrastructure Development and Concessions, will be headed by Sanjay Ubale. He has been appointed as Head - Infrastructure and Urban Solutions, Tata Sons, and will report to Banmali Agrawala, President - Infrastructure, Aerospace & Defence, Tata Sons. In addition, Sanjay Ubale will also work closely with the Group Chairman on State related policy matters. Tata’s realty business now will include Commercial Real Estate and Housing businesses and will be run as a joint business. Sanjay Dutt has been appointed the new Managing Director of Tata Realty and Infrastructure and will also oversee the operations of Tata Housing Development Company. Sanjay Dutt is currently CEO, India Operations and Private Funds at Ascendas - Singbridge and will take charge of his new role from 1st April 2018. Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.