Nov 17 (Reuters) - Tata Sons Ltd:

* Says ‍Bhaskar Bhat and Saurabh Agrawal join Tata Sons board‍​ Source text: [Tata Sons today announced that Bhaskar Bhat, Managing Director of Titan, and Saurabh Agrawal, Group Chief Financial Officer, have been elevated to the Board of Directors of the company.] Further company coverage: