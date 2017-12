Dec 19 (Reuters) - Tata Steel Ltd:

* SAYS APPROVES PHASE II OF EXPANSION OF CAPACITY AT KALINGANAGAR BY 5 MTPA

* SAYS EXPANSION PROJECT INVOLVES INVESTMENT OF 235 BILLION RUPEES

* SAYS APPROVES RIGHTS ISSUE WORTH 128 BILLION RUPEES Source text - bit.ly/2BKLgjC Further company coverage: