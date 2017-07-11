BRIEF-Tata Steel inks deal with Liberty House Group for sale of Hartlepool SAW pipe mills​

July 11 (Reuters) - Tata Steel Ltd:

* Says ‍signs definitive agreement with Liberty House Group for sale of its Hartlepool SAW pipe mills​

* Says sale agreemnent covers 42-inch and 84-inch pipe mills

* Co will be investing 1 million pounds to increase capabilty of 20-inch mills

* Says with this sale, Tata Steel UK will complete portfolio restructuring to focus on strip products supply chain linked to Port Talbot ‍​

* Says deal expected to be completed within next few months‍​

* Both parties will be working to complete consultations with employees and trade unions as well as trasnfer of supplier, customer contracts‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: