BRIEF-Tata Steel posts provisional Q2 FY 2018 India production of 3.02 mln tonnes

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Tata Steel Ltd

* Says provisional Q2 India production of 3.02 million tonnes versus 2.72 million tonnes in Q2 2017

* Says provisional Q2 fy 18 India sales at 3.13 million tonnes versus 2.62 million tonnes in Q2 FY 17‍​

* Says provisional Q2 FY 2018 Europe production of 2.60 million tonnes versus 2.68 million tonnes in Q2 FY 2017

* Says provisional Q2 FY 18 Europe sales at 2.60 million tonnes versus 2.26 million tonnes in Q2 FY 17

* Says provisional Q2 FY 2018 South-East Asia production of 0.60 million tonnes versus 0.54 million tonnes in Q2 FY 2017

* Says provisional Q2 FY 18 South-East Asia sales at 0.67 million tonnes versus 0.65 million tonnes in Q2 FY 17