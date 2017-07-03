FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tata Steel Q1 FY18 sales registered volume growth of 28 pct
#Markets News
July 3, 2017 / 7:22 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Tata Steel Q1 FY18 sales registered volume growth of 28 pct

2 Min Read

July 3 (Reuters) - Tata Steel Ltd

* Says sales in Q1 FY18 registered a volume growth of 28% over same period of last year (largely due to kalinganagar ramp-up)

* Says Q1 FY18 exports volume grew 17 times over Q1 FY17

* Says Jamshedpur blast furnaces achieved hot metal production of 2.73 MT in Q1 FY18 versus 2.67 MT in Q1 FY17 Source text - (Key Highlights: Tata Steel Jamshedpur Blast Furnaces achieved best-ever Hot Metal production of 2.73 million tonnes in Q1 FY18 (Previous best 2.67 million tonnes in Q1 FY17) (q-o-q) Blast Furnaces achieved best-ever lowest coke rate of 348 Kg/thm in Q1 FY18 (Previous best 359 Kg/thm in Q1 FY17) & best-ever highest coal rate of 189 Kg/thm in Q1 FY18 (Previous best 181 Kg/thm in Q1 FY17) (q-o-q) Pellet Plant achieved best-ever 1.70 million tonnes of production in Q1 FY18 (Previous best 1.67 million tonnes in Q1 FY17) (q-o-q) LD#1 achieved best-ever 0.86 million tonnes of production in Q1 FY18 (Previous best 0.85 million tonnes in Q4 FY17) Merchant Mill achieved best-ever 0.121 million tonnes of production in Q1 FY18 (Previous best 0.118 million tonnes in Q4 FY17) Tata Steel Kalinganagar Successful ramp-up of Pulverised Coal Injection system for Blast Furnace Sales Highlights Sales in Q1 FY18 registered a volume growth of 28% over same period of last year (largely due to Kalinganagar ramp-up) In Automotive segment, Hi-End Products sales volume grew by ~16% (y-o-y) Q1 FY18 exports volume grew 17 times over Q1 FY17) Further company coverage:

