Jan 5 (Reuters) - Tata Steel Ltd:

* SAYS Q3 PROVISIONAL PRODUCTION IN INDIA 3.24 MILLION TONNES VERSUS 3.28 MILLION TONNES

* SAYS Q3 PROVISIONAL PRODUCTION IN EUROPE 2.68 MILLION TONNES VERSUS 2.64 MILLION TONNES

* SAYS Q3 PROVISIONAL PRODUCTION IN SOUTH EAST ASIA 0.56 MILLION TONNES VERSUS 0.58 MILLION TONNES‍​

* SAYS Q3 PROVISIONAL SALES OF 3.3 MILLION TONNES, UP 10 PERCENT