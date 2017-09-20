FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Tata Steel says 2.5 bln euros of debt will move to new JV
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Islamic State's defeat in Raqqa may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Syria
Islamic State's defeat in Raqqa may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Pitting wild boars against dogs
Editor's Picks
Pitting wild boars against dogs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Company News
September 20, 2017 / 9:44 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Tata Steel says 2.5 bln euros of debt will move to new JV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Tata Steel chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran and group executive director (Finance and Corporate) Koushik Chatterjee:

* Says Thyssenkrupp merger helps Tata Steel India to go for inorganic and organic expansions‍​

* Says Tata Sons will work closely with Tata Steel India to capture all opportunities in India post merger

* Says combined entity will have common procurement and logistics

* Says combined entity will help in having higher utilisation of steel capacity than Tata Steel Europe’s current

* Says 2.5 billion euros of debt will move to new JV

* Says JV zero date of operations likely to be March 2019

* Says definitive agreements will be signed by March 2018

* Says India operations will double capacity in 5 years

* Says Thyssenkrupp will not bring any debt but will bring some of its pension liabilities to the JV

* Says JV will not lead to job losses and closure of sites Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.